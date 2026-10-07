Uzbekistan, Switzerland explore new projects in energy, mining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan and Switzerland discussed expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation and advancing new joint projects in pharmaceuticals, industry, energy, geology and mining during a meeting in Tashkent on Oct. 6.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Simone Giger, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The sides reviewed prospects for expanding bilateral economic cooperation and implementing new joint investment projects across several sectors, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The discussions covered pharmaceuticals, industrial production, energy, geological exploration and mining, as well as the food industry. The parties considered opportunities for developing practical cooperation in these areas and expanding the participation of businesses from both countries in joint projects.

“During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation and investment, as well as the implementation of new joint projects,” the ministry said.

Moreover, the sides discussed preparations for the upcoming meeting of the Uzbek-Swiss Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation. The commission is expected to provide a platform for reviewing bilateral economic ties and identifying new areas for trade and investment cooperation.

Another issue on the agenda was the organization of the “Days of Switzerland” in Uzbekistan, which is intended to support greater interaction and contacts between the two countries.

The meeting concluded with the sides reaffirming their readiness to strengthen the Uzbek-Swiss economic partnership and develop practical cooperation through new projects and expanded business ties.