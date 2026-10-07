Kazakhstan’s renewable power output rises 20% in nine months

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Kazakhstan’s renewable energy facilities generated 7.8 billion kWh of electricity from January through September 2026, up 20% year-on-year, the country’s Ministry of Energy said.

“Wind power plants accounted for the largest share of renewable generation at 4.9 billion kWh, while solar power plants generated 1.9 billion kWh and small hydropower plants produced 993 million kWh,” the ministry said.

The share of renewables in Kazakhstan’s total electricity generation reached 8.5% in January-September 2026, up from 8.08% in the first half of the year.

According to the ministry, the country’s installed renewable energy capacity reached about 3.7 GW. Wind power accounted for 2 GW of the total, followed by solar power at 1.3 GW and small hydropower plants at 313 MW.

Kazakhstan plans to commission 10 renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of 245 MW in 2026, including four wind farms, five solar power plants and one hydropower plant, the ministry previously said.

Renewable electricity generation is expected to reach 8.8 billion kWh by the end of 2026.

In 2025, Kazakhstan’s renewable energy facilities generated 8.6 billion kWh of electricity. Nine new renewable energy facilities with a combined capacity of more than 500 MW were commissioned during the year.