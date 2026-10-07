UN sees opportunities for Turkmenistan to strengthen Caspian data base (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Turkmenistan has important opportunities to strengthen the scientific and data foundation for sustainable management of the Caspian Sea.

UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Xiaojun Grace Wang said this in an exclusive interview with Trend, responding to a question about the most critical data gaps concerning the Caspian Sea and areas where Turkmenistan can strengthen the evidence base for policy and investment decisions.

"Reliable and comparable data remains one of the most important foundations for effective decision-making on the future of the Caspian Sea. From the UN's perspective, some of the most critical data gaps relate to water levels, river inflows and evaporation, biodiversity, pollution sources and loads, and the impacts of climate change. Equally important is the availability of socioeconomic data that helps us understand how environmental changes affect livelihoods, resilience and the well-being of communities across the region," she said.

Wang noted that understanding the social implications of pressures from environmental and climate factors is also important for ensuring that policy and investment decisions take into account the varying impacts on different communities.

"This includes understanding how environmental and climate-related pressures affect different population groups, including women and men, so that policy and investment decisions are informed by a comprehensive picture of both environmental and social impacts," Wang said.

According to her, Turkmenistan can strengthen environmental and water-level monitoring, scientific cooperation, knowledge exchange and the use of research in policy, programming and investment decisions.

"For Turkmenistan, there are important opportunities to strengthen environmental and water-level monitoring, scientific cooperation and knowledge exchange, while ensuring that research findings are systematically translated into policy, programming and investment decisions. Earth observation systems, remote sensing and AI-enabled monitoring can also support the design and management of nature-based solutions and ecosystem restoration efforts," she said.

Wang emphasized that an important challenge is ensuring that information generated through monitoring and research is ultimately translated into practical decisions and action.

"The central challenge is to ensure that evidence travels the full distance from monitoring and research to policy, investment and action. Stronger collaboration among scientific institutions, policymakers, development partners, the private sector and local communities can help bridge the gap between science and practice. At the same time, more inclusive and disaggregated data can help ensure that responses to environmental challenges are effective, equitable and responsive to the needs of different communities," she added.

Meanwhile, the United Nations in Turkmenistan serves as a development partner, endorsing national priorities aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals through the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2021-2025/2026-2030). The Country Team, led by the UN Resident Coordinator, collaborates with the government on health, education, economic, and social reforms. Key focuses include people-centered governance, inclusive economic growth, and quality services. Major UN agencies involved are UNDP, WHO, UNICEF, and UNODC.

Additionally, the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia addresses regional security. Key projects encompass legal aid strengthening, violence protection for women and children, trade improvement, water resource management, and pandemic preparedness, supported by significant government financial contributions.

Water and environmental sustainability are also an important part of the UN’s cooperation with Turkmenistan. The UN supports the country in areas including water security, climate resilience, ecosystem management and environmental monitoring, while its current 2026-2030 Cooperation Framework identifies environment and climate change mitigation and adaptation as one of three strategic priorities.