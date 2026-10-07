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Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 7

Iran News 7 October 2026 09:25 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for October 7
Photo: Trend News Agency
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of October 7.

According to the CBI's announced rates, the value of 44 currencies went up, while 2 currencies fell compared to October 6.

The official rate for $1 stood at 1,773,407 rials, while one euro was valued at 1,997,189 rials. On October 6, the euro was priced at 1,982,235 rials.

Currency

Rial on October 7

Rial on October 6

1 US dollar

USD

1,773,407

1,768,103

1 British pound

GBP

2,354,532

2,336,866

1 Swiss franc

CHF

2,134,940

2,126,845

1 Swedish króna

SEK

177,632

176,022

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

185,506

184,353

1 Danish krone

DKK

267,165

265,210

1 Indian rupee

INR

18,401

18,360

1 UAE Dirham

AED

482,888

481,444

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

5,730,406

5,715,676

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

641,129

638,449

100 Japanese yen

JPY

1,121,442

1,119,169

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

225,975

225,318

1 Omani rial

OMR

4,601,102

4,596,659

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

1,247,075

1,241,183

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

997,520

989,638

1 South African rand

ZAR

107,347

106,108

1 Turkish lira

TRY

36,061

35,969

1 Russian ruble

RUB

20,690

20,818

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

487,200

485,743

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

135,575

134,945

1 Syrian pound

SYP

14,536

14,490

1 Australian dollar

AUD

1,238,404

1,232,067

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

472,909

471,494

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

4,716,508

4,702,402

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

1,388,311

1,381,582

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

1,444,313

1,436,182

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

53,711

53,501

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

845

842

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

1,149,722

1,146,986

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

276,236

275,036

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

264,506

263,683

100 Thai baht

THB

5,276,456

5,249,380

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

434,033

432,680

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

1,325,328

1,317,520

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

2,501,279

2,493,798

1 euro

EUR

1,997,189

1,982,235

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

393,648

387,447

1 Georgian lari

GEL

683,422

681,113

1,000 Indonesian rupiah

IDR

99,307

98,621

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

27,434

27,402

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

577,563

579,649

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

1,043,215

1,040,030

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

2,826,081

2,821,913

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

192,604

192,089

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

505,797

505,683

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

2,038

2,038

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 1,997,189 rials and $1 costs 1,773,407 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 2,69-2,72 million rials, while one euro is worth 3,02-3,05 million rials.

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