Uzbekistan, Oman boost business ties with direct Muscat flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. Uzbekistan and Oman are strengthening business ties following the launch of twice-weekly direct flights between Muscat and Tashkent, with the two sides discussing ways to accelerate investment projects and expand trade and economic cooperation on Oct. 6 in Tashkent.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade of Uzbekistan, following a meeting between Uzbek Investment, Industry and Trade Minister Laziz Kudratov and Omani Ambassador to Uzbekistan Wafa Jabr Nasir Al-Busaidi in Tashkent, according to Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Oman Air has operated two regular direct flights per week between Muscat and Tashkent since July 4. The new air link is expected to facilitate business travel and support stronger contacts between companies and investors in the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the implementation of existing agreements and discussed accelerating the portfolio of investment projects. They also agreed to ensure the timely completion of planned bilateral events and strengthen efforts to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation.

“The sides emphasized the importance of accelerating the implementation of investment projects and ensuring the practical implementation of the agreements reached,” the ministry said.

The sides agreed to complete preparations for planned bilateral events on schedule and ensure the practical implementation of agreements reached between Uzbekistan and Oman.

Additionally, they agreed to continue systematic efforts to expand trade, economic and investment cooperation, according to the ministry.

The meeting comes as Uzbekistan and Oman seek to strengthen economic ties through investment, business contacts and improved transport connectivity, with direct air links providing an additional channel for expanding relations between companies and investors in the two countries.