Economy Materials 24 February 2026 11:10 (UTC +04:00)
Oman Air to launch direct Muscat-Tashkent flights

Kamol Ismailov
TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, February 24. Oman Air will launch direct flights between Muscat and Tashkent starting in June 2026, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the new route will operate twice a week, providing direct air connectivity between the capitals of Oman and Uzbekistan.

The service is expected to facilitate passenger travel, support tourism flows to Oman, and contribute to the development of bilateral trade and cultural exchanges.

Oman Air began operations in 1993 and currently operates international flights connecting Oman with destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

