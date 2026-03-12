Kazakhstan's Tokayev unveils major industrial and economic expansion plans for 2026

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. Kazakhstan plans to launch 200 new enterprises worth 1.7 trillion tenge ($3.5 billion) in 2026, where nearly 20,000 people are expected to be employed, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the remark during the III Republican Forum of Deputies of Maslikhats of all levels, held at the Independence Palace in Astana.

According to the president, the government has begun building a new industrial, energy, and infrastructure framework for the country aimed at addressing long-standing economic imbalances. He noted that growth in the manufacturing sector has exceeded 6% for two consecutive years, strengthening the economic base of Kazakhstan’s regions.

Furthermore, Tokayev also highlighted that 190 new production facilities worth more than 1.5 trillion tenge ($3 billion) were launched across the country last year, creating over 22,000 permanent jobs.

The president added that these measures are helping revive Kazakhstan’s industrial capacity and develop new sectors, including mechanical engineering and the production of electrical equipment.