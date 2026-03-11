Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Other News Materials 11 March 2026 15:36 (UTC +04:00)
bp proudly supports project preserving Azerbaijan's cinematic heritage - official

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. bp has expressed pride in supporting a project dedicated to preserving Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage and ensuring that the legacy of Azerbaijani filmmakers continues to inspire future generations, said Bakhtiyar Aslanbeyli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region, Trend reports.

Speaking at the presentation of the “Azerbaijani Cinema: Concise Encyclopedia (1898–2025)” project in Baku, funded by bp, Aslanbeyli shared his impressions of the project.

“Since its inception, Azerbaijani cinema has followed a historic path that is a remarkable part of our cultural development. By meticulously documenting over a century of cinematic creativity, Aydin Kazimzadeh has created a work of enduring value for both our artistic and academic communities,” he said.

bp has been operating major oil and gas exploration, production, and transportation projects in Azerbaijan for more than three decades, executing these initiatives safely, efficiently, and reliably. During this period, bp and its partners have invested over $87 billion in the projects they manage in the country.

