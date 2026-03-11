Investor access to PASHA Bank’s Initial Public Offering expands

On 11 March 2026, PASHA Bank, one of the country’s leading corporate financial institutions, signed cooperation agreements with brokerage companies PASHA Capital (as the lead broker), Unicapital and ABB Invest.

The agreements are aimed at expanding participation opportunities for potential investors within the framework of the bank’s planned Initial Public Offering (IPO). According to the agreement, investors will be able to purchase PASHA Bank shares through the investment platforms of these brokerage companies.

Investors will be able to complete all stages of the share purchase process fully online through these investment platforms. This includes opening an investment account, placing orders, and subsequently managing the acquired securities. Offering PASHA Bank shares through several platforms ensures a transparent approach and enables a broader investor audience to access the shares conveniently and efficiently.

According to PASHA Bank Executive Board Member and Chief Financial Officer Murad Suleymanov, the bank’s cooperation with several leading brokerage companies will allow investors to purchase PASHA Bank shares through more convenient platforms.

“I am confident that the planned placement of PASHA Bank’s IPO will become a significant milestone in the development of the capital market. Ultimately, we see this IPO as a step that will create long-term value for the Azerbaijani economy, the financial system, and society. Investors interested in purchasing shares will be able to participate in the IPO via the platforms of PASHA Bank, PASHA Capital, BirBank Invest, ABB Invest, and Unicapital,” he said.

It should be noted that within the framework of the IPO, the bank plans to offer 5% of its shares to investors. This will be the first IPO carried out by a private bank and a private company in the Azerbaijani market.

Established in 2007, PASHA Bank is one of Azerbaijan’s leading corporate financial institutions. It provides corporate, small and medium-sized business clients with investment banking, trade finance, asset management, as well as both traditional and digital banking services.