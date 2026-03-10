Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with EU nations surges in 2025
Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with the European Union has continued to expand overall, with exports forming the dominant share of bilateral trade.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy