President Tokayev stresses AI and tech as strategic pillars for Kazakhstan’s future

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 12. The introduction of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence across Kazakhstan’s public administration system is a strategic task crucial to the country’s future, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh President.

Tokayev made the remark during the III Republican Forum of Deputies of Maslikhats of all levels, held at the Independence Palace in Astana.

The president stressed that local representative bodies must actively participate in the process of building a fully digital state. He also highlighted the importance of strengthening the professional and digital competencies of deputies to support the country’s digital transformation.

According to Tokayev, approximately 1,200 deputies have already completed specialized training courses aimed at improving their professional skills. He added that the heads of regional maslikhats (local representative bodies) will also undergo training as part of the AI Governance 500 program, launched this year.

Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan’s digital transformation should help reduce disparities between the country’s central and regional levels.