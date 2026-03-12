Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Security and stability must remain the number one issue on any country's agenda - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 12 March 2026 11:00 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Gulnara Karimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The agenda of this year's forum is very broad. It covers many issues, but I'm certain that during the discussions, the accent will be made on the current situation in our region and in the world, President Ilham Aliyev stated during his opening speech at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state noted: “I think that now it is more obvious than ever before that issues of security and stability and safety should be number one on the agenda of any country, because without that all the rest is absolutely useless.”

