Iranian drones strike near Dubai Airport, leaving several injured

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. Two Iranian drones crashed near Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, the statement of the foreign media says, Trend reports.

The incident resulted in four individuals sustaining injuries. The Dubai Ministry of Public Relations confirmed that two of the victims are citizens of Ghana, one is from Bangladesh, and their injuries are described as minor. The fourth victim, a citizen of India, sustained injuries of moderate severity.

Despite the attack, operations at the airport have continued without disruption, the authorities reported.

Since negotiations between the U.S. and Iran on the nuclear program did not lead to a concrete agreement, on February 28, the U.S. and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In response, Iran has since been striking Israel and U.S. military targets in the region with missiles and drones.

On the first day of the military airstrikes on Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, the Iranian Assembly of Experts unanimously elected Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei's son, Seyed Mojtaba Khamenei, as Iran's third supreme leader.

From March 1 through March 5, the conflict expanded to include various countries in the Middle East.

According to the U.S., at least eight people were killed, and more than 140 were injured.

The conflict also seriously threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Due to security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices on the world market rose sharply, and a number of countries urged their citizens to leave the region.