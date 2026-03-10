Azerbaijan amends mandatory fine collection regulations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 10. The rules for the mandatory collection of fines have been amended in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This is reflected in the law on amendments to the Code of Execution of Sentences, approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the law, if a convict fails to pay the fine within the specified period, the execution of a penalty in the form of a fine will be carried out by the court that issued the sentence by directing it to compulsory execution.

In this case, the fine will first be directed to the convict's salary or other income.

If the convict lacks a salary or any form of income, or if their earnings are inadequate to cover the fine in full, the fine will be levied against the convict's personal assets or their stake in shared property.



In this scenario, the stipulations of the legislation "On enforcement" pertaining to the allocation of the claim towards the debtor's assets will be applicable.

According to the law in force until now, if a convict fails to pay a fine within the specified period, the enforcement of the fine as a type of punishment is carried out by the court that issued the sentence, in accordance with the legislation of Azerbaijan. This is done through compulsory measures, meaning the fine is directed towards the convict's privately owned property or their share in jointly owned property. If the convict does not have property or if the property is insufficient to cover the full amount of the fine, the fine is deducted from the convict's salary or other earnings.