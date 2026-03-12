New Azerbaijan Party convenes for board meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The next meeting of the Board of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was held, a source in the YAP told Trend.

The assembly convened to deliberate on the financial dossier for the fiscal year 2025.



During her address, Member of the Chamber of Auditors Elza Suleymanova highlighted that the financial report was crafted to a high standard, aligning with existing legislative mandates and accurately depicting the financial status and outcomes of the party's fiscal operations for the designated reporting timeframe.



Subsequently, the board members ratified the financial report for 2025.

The next step was to address the pressing matters at hand and reach appropriate conclusions.

In conclusion, Deputy Chairman of the YAP—Head of the Central Office, Tahir Budagov, emphasized that Azerbaijan, which has restored its absolute sovereignty and entered a qualitatively new stage of development, has achieved significant successes in 2025, the "Year of Constitution and Sovereignty," and has further increased its national power and international reputation. He said that the New Azerbaijan Party also has a great responsibility to achieve the goals set forth, and in this context, he noted the importance of the organized fulfillment of the duties arising from the party's charter and program.

Expressing his confidence that Azerbaijan will achieve consistent achievements in the "Year of Architecture and Urban Planning," the deputy chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party congratulated the meeting participants on the upcoming Novruz and Ramadan holidays, wishing them good health and success in their activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel