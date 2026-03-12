Assuming role of Supreme Leader of Iran entails heavy weight of obligation – Khamenei

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Being the Supreme Leader of Iran is a heavy responsibility, the country's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, said in his address to the Iranian citizens, Trend reports.

According to him, being in this position of great responsibility is no walk in the park, especially when you consider the legacy left by the founder of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ruhollah Khomeini, and the following Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei pointed out that this is due to the fact that this position is occupied by someone who has dealt with challenges for over 60 years and has emerged as one of the nation's historical leaders.

"I was able to visit his body. I heard that his healthy hand was a fist. I received information about the decision of the Assembly of Experts regarding the vote through Iranian television," he added.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

Between March 1 and March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to reports, the U.S. side suffered losses of 8 dead and more than 140 wounded.

As a result of the conflict, the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transportation have also come under serious risk. Due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have surged sharply, and several countries have urged their citizens to leave the region.

