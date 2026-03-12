Deep UN reform urges system-wide coherence - President of General Assembly's 62nd session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. System-wide coherence is a strategic imperative for deep reform of the UN system, President of the 62nd session of the UN General Assembly, former Foreign Minister of North Macedonia, Srgjan Kerim, said at the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition," Trend reports.

"When I talk about systemic coherence, I'm not talking about the UN field level. I'm talking about the systemic level. We all know that the UN system consists of various agencies, programs, specialized bodies, and secretariats, each with its own governance, budgetary structure, and operational functions. I don't see this diversity as a weakness; it's a reflection of strength. But without effective coordination, it creates the risk of duplication, inefficiency, and fragmentation of results," he said.

Kerim pointed out that achieving systemic coherence calls for not just governance reform but a few other adjustments as well. Agencies need to see themselves as cogs in the larger multilateral machine, understanding their role in the grand scheme of things.

"Therefore, the UN-80+ initiative must be guided by three priorities. First, coherence—strategic planning across key areas. Second, financial coherence, including more flexible, predictable, and multi-year funding that encourages joint action rather than fragmentation through earmarked funds. Third, accountability mechanisms that evaluate collective results, not just the performance of individual agencies, must be strengthened.

If we succeed in achieving system-wide coherence, UN reform will no longer be perceived as an endless institutional debate. It will become a real improvement in the organization's ability to fulfill its mandate. The UN was established to prevent wars and to promote social progress in the larger freedom. These fundamental goals remain unchanged," he delineated.

According to Kerim, the way countries organize themselves to achieve them must change.

