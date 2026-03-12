Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Former Slovak minister calls for fight against nationalism in Global Baku Forum

World Materials 12 March 2026 17:49 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. It is necessary to combat aggressive nationalism, former Slovak Foreign Minister Jan Kubiš said, Trend reports.

He made the statement at the 13th Global Baku Forum on "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

“Many people now say that the rules-based international order is over. But most countries remain committed to an order based on rules, norms, and obligations. Only a small number of major powers are deliberately violating the rules-based international order,” he said.

According to him, it is necessary to combat aggressive nationalism, as well as conservatism in a negative sense.

“I don't think we should oppose conservatism, which is based on the natural traditions of each country. We must not confuse nationalism with patriotism. However, excessive, exaggerated nationalism is a problem,” Kubiš said.

