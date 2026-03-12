Event dedicated to Alat Free Economic Zone was held in Beijing (PHOTO)

On 12 March 2026, the Alat Free Economic Zone Authority (AFEZ Authority), with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People’s Republic of China and in cooperation with the China Overseas Development Association (CODA) successfully held event dedicated to the Alat Free Economic Zone in Beijing, China.

The event brought together more than 200 participants, including executives and representatives of CODA member enterprises, as well as leading Chinese manufacturing companies actively engaged in overseas investment and industrial cooperation, to discuss the investment opportunities available within AFEZ.

The event commenced with opening remarks by H.E. Mr. Bunyad Huseynov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the People’s Republic of China. In his address, the Ambassador emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral economic relations and investment cooperation between the two countries, while also highlighting the investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan.

Subsequently, Mr. He Zhenwei, Chairman of CODA, underscored the strategic importance of the Alat Free Economic Zone as an investment gateway enabling Chinese manufacturing companies to access broader regional and international markets, and expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to further deepen engagement and strengthen cooperation with the AFEZ Authority. Mr. Zhenwei also informed that a delegation composed of representatives of companies interested in establishing manufacturing facilities in AFEZ is expected to visit Azerbaijan in the near future.

Following these remarks, Mr. Valeh Alasgarov, Chairman of the Board of AFEZ Authority, delivered a comprehensive presentation about AFEZ. He highlighted the unique regulatory framework, industrial land plots with ready to use off-site and on-site infrastructure and utilities, and strategic advantages of AFEZ. He elaborated on the Zone’s attractive fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, including exemptions from taxes and customs duties, simplified customs procedures. He also highlighted AFEZ’s strategic geographic location as a key manufacturing and investment hub connecting regional and global markets. Following the presentation, an interactive Question and Answer session was held, allowing representatives of Chinese enterprises to explore specific investment opportunities. The delegation expressed strong appreciation for AFEZ’s business-friendly environment and large-scale manufacturing potential.

Additionally, Mr. Xiaolei Wang, International cooperation center director of Sichuan Sunsync Photovoltaic Technology Co., Ltd., as well as the director of SolarSync AFEZCO, emphasized the support and facilitation provided by AFEZ Authority and the government of Azerbaijan for foreign investors. As the first Chinese company officially registered in AFEZ, Sunsync is set to introduce its advanced technologies and innovative expertise to Azerbaijan through the establishment of a 23-hectare solar panel manufacturing complex within the Zone.

A key highlight of the event was the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding between AFEZ Authority and CODA. The MoU formalized the commitment of both parties to promote cooperation, facilitate information exchange, and support Chinese enterprises interested in investing in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

The program concluded with B2B networking sessions, during which representatives of Chinese companies held one-on-one meetings with AFEZ Authority officials to discuss potential projects and collaboration opportunities.

The event marked an important step in strengthening bilateral economic ties and promoting export-oriented manufacturing investment in the Alat Free Economic Zone.

Within the framework of the business trip, the delegation of the AFEZ Authority also held a series of meetings with Chinese investors interested in establishing production facilities within the Alat Free Economic Zone.