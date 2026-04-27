ADB highlights public investment management as key to Turkmenistan’s growth

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 27. Asian Development Bank (ADB) identified strengthening public investment management as a key policy direction to improve the efficiency and developmental impact of public spending in Turkmenistan, Trend reports.

The bank’s April 2026 outlook says that public investment has played a central role in supporting Turkmenistan’s economic growth through sustained spending on infrastructure, industrial capacity, and social services, including large-scale national projects such as Arkadag, a “smart city.”

According to the report, the country’s long-term development agenda, including the Presidential Program of Socio-Economic Development for 2022-2052 and medium-term strategies for 2022-2028, prioritizes large infrastructure and industrial initiatives, while seeking to improve coordination between state institutions and align capital spending with national goals.

At the same time, the assessment notes that there is further scope to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of public investment allocation, as the state continues to dominate the investment landscape with the gradual expansion of private sector participation.

The report highlights that stronger public investment management frameworks, based on clearer prioritization, transparency, and improved resource allocation, could help increase the long-term growth impact of spending.

It also points to international experience suggesting that closer alignment with global best practices, supported by cooperation with development partners, may contribute to greater economic resilience, diversification, and sustainable growth prospects.