Azerbaijan introduces targeted measures to enhance wheat production efficiency

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. As part of the State Program, new support mechanisms will be introduced to increase wheat yields, the country's Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Ilhama Gadimova, said, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Gadimova made the announcement at a regional meeting on the Mountainous Shirvan economic region in Ismayilli, dedicated to discussing the State Program for the Development of the Agricultural, Fisheries, and Aquaculture Production and Processing Sectors of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

Moreover, she added that to increase wheat yields, the use of modern irrigation systems will be expanded, technical support will be improved, the use of laser leveling technology will be increased, and state support mechanisms will be strengthened.

The deputy minister stated that, pursuant to the State Program, 22 target regions for wheat production have been identified in the country, and the Agsu region is included in this list: "It is planned to increase the average yield to 50 centners in the target regions and to 30 centners in the Damya districts. To reduce the financial burden on farmers, the annual interest rate on loans provided for the production of annual crops will be subsidized from the state budget up to 19%."

Gadimova added that an additional subsidy mechanism will be implemented for farmers who use laser leveling technology. In this context, farmers and mills will receive additional support for every ton of grain delivered to the mills by farmers.

Ilhama Gadimova underscored that, as part of the State Program, there are plans to increase the area equipped with modern irrigation systems from the current 130,000 hectares to 300,000 hectares by 2030.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's State Program for 2026–2030 aims to enhance national food security, with a key target of increasing annual agricultural exports to $2 billion by 2030. Supported by 5.9 billion manat ($3.4 billion) in investment, the initiative focuses on modernizing irrigation systems, expanding aquaculture, and enhancing loan access. The program is designed to foster innovation and improve overall efficiency across the agricultural and fisheries sectors.