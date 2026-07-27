Iran stresses NPT members’ right to peaceful nuclear energy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Iran believes that every country party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) should be able to exercise its right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran on July 27, Baghaei said that peaceful nuclear activities are a right of all NPT member states.

"Under the Non-Proliferation Treaty, the use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is the right of every member state. Through its selective approach, the United States is preventing Iran from exercising this right. The US actions against Iran stem from Tehran’s insistence on maintaining this right," he said.

Baghaei added that countries in the region have the right to transfer technology to their territories and pursue domestic development.

"Some parties are not refraining from any measures aimed at preventing the transfer of nuclear technology to the region," he said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran over Tehran’s nuclear program escalated after the two sides failed to achieve concrete results in negotiations. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched airstrikes against Iran, while Tehran responded with missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and US facilities in the region. A ceasefire agreement was reached between the sides on April 7 through Pakistan’s mediation.

On June 18, Iran and the United States signed a peace memorandum. The document was signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump and entered into force on June 19.

Relations between Washington and Tehran saw another escalation on July 8. On that day, US forces carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, reportedly in response to an attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, marking the first such action after the memorandum signed between Washington and Tehran. US President Donald Trump announced the same day that the ceasefire with Iran had been suspended.

In response, Tehran began strikes against US facilities located in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Oman.