Turkmenistan, Libya discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Turkmenistan and Libya have discussed opportunities to expand bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

The details were published in a press release issued by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan on July 27 following a meeting between Chairman of the Chamber Mergen Gurdov and Chargé d'Affaires of the Libyan Embassy in Turkmenistan Mahmoud A. Hassan.

"The sides exchanged views on priority areas of trade, investment, business and mutually beneficial cooperation," the Chamber said.

According to the Chamber, the participants emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between the business communities of the two countries and making effective use of new opportunities for cooperation.

The meeting also reaffirmed the sides' readiness to further develop cooperation in areas of mutual interest, implement joint initiatives, and strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been expanding its economic engagement with countries in North Africa as part of efforts to diversify trade partnerships beyond its traditional markets in Central Asia, Europe, and East Asia. In recent years, Ashgabat has placed greater emphasis on developing business contacts through trade missions, exhibitions, and meetings between chambers of commerce.

The country exports a wide range of products, including cotton fiber and yarn, textiles, petrochemicals, fertilizers, and agricultural goods, while also promoting cooperation in transport and logistics. State institutions have increasingly sought to attract foreign business partners through international trade events and bilateral business forums.

Libya, meanwhile, has been working to strengthen economic ties with new partners as part of its post-conflict recovery efforts. The country is seeking to expand trade, attract investment, and rebuild key sectors of its economy, creating potential opportunities for broader commercial cooperation with Central Asian states, including Turkmenistan.