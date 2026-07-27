Bank Respublika secures €22 million from EFSE to support small and medium-sized businesses in Azerbaijan

New agreement between Bank Respublika and EFSE will expand access to finance for businesses

Bank Respublika, one of Azerbaijan's leading banks supporting the country's real sector, has signed a major new loan agreement with the European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE).

Under the agreement, EFSE will provide Bank Respublika with a five-year loan in Azerbaijani manat (AZN) equivalent to €22 million. The funding will enable the Bank to expand its financing capacity for businesses and increase the availability of long-term financial resources for entrepreneurs. The proceeds will be directed towards financing micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), as well as supporting women-led businesses.

Through its extensive branch network across the country, Bank Respublika will ensure that the financing is accessible to entrepreneurs in all regions of Azerbaijan.

The agreement is expected to contribute to the growth of regional businesses, improve access to finance, create more favourable conditions for entrepreneurship, and support the country's sustainable economic development.

About Bank Respublika

Bank Respublika OJSC is one of Azerbaijan’s leading commercial banks, committed to delivering innovative, reliable, and customer-focused financial services. Established in 1992, the Bank serves individuals, SMEs, and corporate clients through an extensive nationwide branch network and advanced digital banking solutions. As a systemically important financial institution, Bank Respublika actively supports entrepreneurship, financial inclusion, and sustainable economic development by partnering with leading international financial institutions to expand access to finance across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bank Respublika, please visit: www.bankrespublika.az

About EFSE

The European Fund for Southeast Europe (EFSE) is an impact investment fund to drive economic development and prosperity in Southeast Europe and the Caucasus. Through its two sub-funds—the Regional Sub-Fund (RSF) and the Ukraine Sub-Fund (USF)—EFSE provides tailored financial solutions to foster entrepreneurship, strengthen financial inclusion, and support local economies. EFSE was initiated in 2005 by KfW Development Bank with the financial support of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and the European Commission. As the first public-private partnership of its kind, EFSE draws its capital from donor agencies, international financial institutions, and private institutional investors. Finance in Motion GmbH, Germany, serves as EFSE’s Portfolio Manager and Hauck & Aufhäuser Fund Services S.A., Luxembourg, acts as manager.

For more information on the European Fund for Southeast Europe, please visit: www.efse.lu

About Finance in Motion

Finance in Motion structures, manages, and advises almost €4 billion across 10 funds, all classified as SFDR Article 9. These private market funds drive impact for people and planet through regional financial intermediaries, direct investments, advisory and capacity building. Founded in Germany, with local expertise from Latin America to Eastern Europe, it has been investing in emerging markets for over 20 years.

For more information, please visit: www.finance-in-motion-com