Iran slams EU over criticism of Tehran’s human rights record

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Iran has criticized the European Union’s statements regarding human rights concerns in the country, accusing Brussels of double standards in its approach.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks in a post on his official X account.

Baghaei questioned the EU’s position on human rights, arguing that its statements contradict what he described as European support for actions against Iran. "How can a professed commitment to human rights be so easily reconciled with providing logistical and technical support for lethal aggressions against the Iranian people — aggressions that deliberately target civilians and critical national infrastructure?" Baghaei wrote.

He also accused the European Union of failing to condemn what he described as violations against Iranian civilians, claiming that the bloc’s position had damaged its credibility. "This is not merely a loss of credibility. It is the banality of evil — and the purest form of hypocrisy," the Iranian official stated.

The comments followed remarks by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas regarding the bloc’s concerns over the human rights situation in Iran.

Meanwhile, the latest escalation in U.S.-Iranian relations began on July 8. On that day, for the first time since the signing of the memorandum between Washington and Tehran, the U.S. military carried out several waves of strikes on Iranian territory, claiming that this was in response to an attack on a merchant ship in the Strait of Hormuz. On the same day, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the end of the ceasefire with Iran. In response, Tehran began attacking U.S. facilities in Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, and Oman.