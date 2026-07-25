Construction of inclusive sports center begins in Kazakhstan’s Taraz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. A capsule-laying ceremony marking the start of construction of an Inclusive Sports Center was held in Taraz, Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan, the regional administration's press service reports.

The ceremony was attended by Akim of Zhambyl region Yerbol Karashukeyev, who highlighted the social importance of the project. According to him, the new center will expand opportunities for people with special needs to engage in sports and participate more actively in public life.

"President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev identifies improving the quality of life, developing mass sports and creating an accessible environment for citizens with special needs as key priorities of state policy. The start of construction of the Inclusive Sports Center is a practical implementation of these strategic objectives," Karashukeyev said.

He noted that the region is consistently developing inclusive sports, creating conditions for training para-athletes and strengthening the sports reserve.

The new center will include a universal sports hall with spectator stands, a gym, a physical therapy hall, medical and psychological rooms, coaches' offices, administrative facilities, a conference hall and a recreation area.

The facility will be built on a 1.6-hectare site, with the building covering 3,600 square meters. The center will be able to accommodate up to 300 visitors at a time. Construction is expected to be completed in February 2027.

Currently, 4,383 people with special needs in Zhambyl region regularly engage in physical education and sports, including 1,481 minors.

During the ceremony, representatives of BI Engineering & Construction and the National Paralympic Committee of Kazakhstan emphasized the importance of the project. Vice President of the National Paralympic Committee and Paralympic champion Zulfiya Gabidullina said the center would provide new opportunities for people with special needs to train in modern conditions.

"The start of construction of the Inclusive Sports Center is a long-awaited event. Here, people will be able to train in modern conditions, develop comprehensively, build confidence and achieve new victories," Gabidullina said.

The project is part of Kazakhstan's broader efforts to develop inclusive sports infrastructure and create accessible conditions for citizens across all regions of the country.