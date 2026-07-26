Iran, Oman make progress in talks on Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Talks between Iran and Oman on issues related to the Strait of Hormuz have been productive, with the two sides making progress, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"On July 24 and 25, several rounds of talks were held in Tehran at the level of deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Oman. The parties exchanged views on operational mechanisms and common principles for managing the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz while respecting the sovereign rights of the two coastal states," he said.

According to Baghaei, the Omani delegation left Tehran yesterday, but technical and political consultations between the two sides are continuing.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson also noted that there have been no changes to the current situation in the Strait of Hormuz or to the passage of vessels through the waterway.