Trade, investment top Uzbekistan-Afghanistan talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan discussed expanding cooperation in trade, investment, transport and transit.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration following talks in Kabul between Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Afghanistan's Acting Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The meeting focused on broadening bilateral economic cooperation and accelerating joint projects aimed at strengthening commercial ties between the two neighboring countries.

Baradar said stronger and more sustainable relations between Kabul and Tashkent would support not only the economic interests of both countries but also contribute to regional stability.

Khodjaev said bilateral trade had grown significantly, reaching $1.6 billion, and reaffirmed Uzbekistan's commitment to deepening economic engagement with Afghanistan.

"Uzbekistan is ready to accelerate projects launched by Uzbek investors in Afghanistan, address existing issues and implement new initiatives aimed at supporting the economic development of both countries," Khodjaev said.

Members of the Uzbek delegation also expressed readiness to work closely with Afghan authorities to expand cooperation in transport, energy, agriculture, banking, trade and broader economic relations.

The delegation further pledged support for initiatives aimed at strengthening the professional capacity of Afghan specialists across various sectors.

Fergana Region Governor Khayrullo Bozorov also participated in the meeting.

"Further strengthening stable relations between Kabul and Tashkent will contribute not only to the economic interests of both countries but also to regional stability," Baradar said.

The talks underscore Uzbekistan's continued efforts to strengthen economic ties with Afghanistan through trade, investment and infrastructure cooperation. Tashkent has increasingly promoted cross-border investment, transport connectivity and energy projects as part of its broader strategy to integrate Afghanistan into regional economic networks and facilitate trade between Central and South Asia.