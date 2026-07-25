Turkmenistan approves construction of new railway station buildings

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Turkmenistan has approved the construction of modern railway station buildings in three regions.

This was reflected in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government following a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet Batyr Annayev reported on measures to modernize the railway sector, noting that the construction of modern station buildings is envisaged under the country's socio-economic development program.

According to the press service, the initiative is expected to improve the efficiency of railway operations and create better working conditions for employees in the sector.

"Approving the proposals on the construction of modern railway station buildings in the Akhal, Balkan and Mary regions, the head of state instructed the deputy prime minister to carry out the necessary work," the government said.

The project forms part of Turkmenistan's broader program to upgrade transport infrastructure as the country seeks to strengthen its role in regional freight and passenger connectivity.

Meanwhile, railway modernization has become one of the key elements of Turkmenistan's transport strategy in recent years. The country continues investing in rail infrastructure alongside the development of international transport corridors linking Central Asia with the Caspian region, the Persian Gulf and South Asia. Modernization efforts have included upgrades to railway facilities, logistics infrastructure and border transport hubs aimed at increasing transit capacity and improving operational efficiency.

At the same time, transport remains one of the fastest-growing sectors of Turkmenistan's economy. According to official data, the transport and communications sector expanded by 10.4% in the first half of 2026, while freight transportation increased by 3.7% year-on-year, reflecting the country's continued focus on expanding regional connectivity and transit services.