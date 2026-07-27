Azerbaijan's international road cargo traffic value edges up in 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The value of international freight transportation by road in Azerbaijan grew from January through June 2026.

This is reflected in a report released by the State Customs Committee.

According to the report, 3 million tons of cargo worth $6.5 billion were transported by road in the country, representing a rise of $73.4 million , or 1.1%, in value, and a decrease of 13,059 tons, or 0.4%, in volume compared to the same period of 2025.

Overall, during the first half of 2026, Azerbaijan exported roughly 1.37 million tons of cargo worth $1.47 billion by road transport. Compared with the same period of last year, the figure grew by $253.6 million, or 20.8%, in value, and 66,600 tons, or 5.1%, in volume.

During the reporting period, imports transported by road to Azerbaijan amounted to 1.68 million tons worth $5 billion. Compared with the same period of 2025, this represents a decrease of $180.2 million, or 3.4%, in value terms, and 80,000 tons, or 4.5%, in volume terms.

In the period from January through June 2026, total cargo transportation in Azerbaijan amounted to 26.45 million tons worth $24.66 billion. Compared with the same period of 2025, the figure increased by $261 million, or 1.1%, in value terms, while declining by 2.8 million tons, or 9.6%, in volume terms.

Over the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported a total of 22.03 million tons of cargo worth $16.32 billion through various modes of transport. This represents an annual increase of $3.4 billion, or 26.7%, in value terms, while the volume decreased by 1.9 million tons, or 7.8%.

At the same time, imports by various modes of transport amounted to 4.4 million tons worth $8.34 billion from January through June 2026. Compared with the same period of 2025, this reflects a decrease of $3.2 billion, or 27.6%, in value terms and 941,000 tons, or 17.6%, in volume terms.

In recent years, Azerbaijan has continued implementing large-scale infrastructure projects aimed at becoming one of the key transit and logistics hubs in Eurasia. The country has invested billions of dollars in railways, highways, seaports, and logistics infrastructure to increase cargo flows along the East-West, North-South, and Middle Corridor routes. The main objective of this policy is to further strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a reliable transit hub between Europe and Asia.

The development of the Middle Corridor, also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, remains one of Azerbaijan’s priorities. The Baku International Sea Trade Port, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the Alat Free Economic Zone, and new logistics centers have significantly enhanced the competitiveness of the route. Expansion works are currently underway to increase the port’s cargo handling capacity from 15 million tons to 25 million tons and container handling capacity from 500,000 TEU to 1 million TEU.

In an interview with Trend, Umberto de Pretto, secretary general of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), said Azerbaijan has become one of the Middle Corridor's key participants thanks to sustained investment in transport and logistics infrastructure.

"Investments in Azerbaijan's transport infrastructure are now delivering results. The country continues to strengthen its position as a reliable transit gateway between Europe and Asia and plays a leading role in the development of the Middle Corridor," he said.

Asset Assavbayev, secretary general of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission, also told Trend that Azerbaijan's transport projects are reshaping the region's logistics landscape.

"The modern transport infrastructure and port facilities developed by Azerbaijan have significantly enhanced the competitiveness of the TRACECA route. The increase in freight flows along the Middle Corridor demonstrates the effectiveness of these investments," he said.

Freight volumes along the China-Central Asia-Caspian-Caucasus-Europe route are expected to continue growing in the coming years, further boosting Azerbaijan's transit potential. This is expected to support higher non-oil revenues, expand logistics services, and strengthen the country's strategic role in international trade routes.

The opening of the Zangezur corridor is also expected to further expand Azerbaijan's transit opportunities. The route would connect the East-West and North-South international transport corridors, improve the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, shorten freight routes, and further strengthen Azerbaijan's position as a regional logistics hub. It is also expected to improve transport connectivity across the Turkic world while increasing cargo flows between Europe and Asia.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, freight volumes along the Middle Corridor are expected to continue rising in the coming years. Efforts are underway to increase the route's capacity, expand digitalization, and simplify border procedures.

In an exclusive interview with Trend, Taleh Ziyadov, director general of the Port of Baku, said the port currently has an annual cargo handling capacity of 15 million metric tons and 150,000 TEU of containers. Following completion of the second phase of its expansion, those figures will increase to 25 million metric tons and 500,000 TEU, respectively.

"We are developing the Port of Baku not only as a cargo handling facility but also as an integrated logistics and industrial hub connecting Europe and Asia. Our goal is to enhance the competitiveness of the Middle Corridor and further expand Azerbaijan's transit potential," Ziyadov said.

He added that the introduction of digital solutions, faster cargo handling and expanded multimodal transport services at the port are helping reduce transit times and improve transport efficiency.

Valeh Alasgarov, chairman of the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ), told Trend that the zone is being developed as one of the Middle Corridor's key manufacturing and logistics platforms.

"The Alat Free Economic Zone offers one of the region's most competitive business environments for investors. Our objective is to transform Azerbaijan into a regional center for manufacturing, logistics and export-oriented industry. Companies operating in the zone will gain access to markets with hundreds of millions of consumers through the Middle Corridor and other international transport routes," Alasgarov said.

He added that projects implemented in the free zone will support not only transit operations but also the development of high value-added manufacturing, further strengthening Azerbaijan's role in global supply chains.

Thus, the released statistics on cargo transportation along international transport corridors highlight the results of Azerbaijan’s long-term strategy aimed at strengthening its position as a logistics and transit center. The expansion of Baku Port, development of the Alat Free Economic Zone, and deeper international cooperation within the Middle Corridor are expected to create conditions for further growth in transit revenues and Azerbaijan’s share in regional logistics in the coming years.