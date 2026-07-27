Azerbaijan's public debt reaches $4.6 billion externally, 12.2% of GDP domestically

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan allocated 2.458 billion manats ($1.45 billion) for servicing public debt and related obligations under its 2026 state budget, according to the country's Finance Ministry.

The ministry said that during the first six months of 2026, the government spent a total of 944.8 million manats ($555.8 million) on debt servicing. This included 275.9 million manats ($162.3 million) in interest payments on domestic public debt and 668.9 million manats ($393.5 million) on external public debt, comprising 494.2 million manats ($290.7 million) in principal repayments and 174.7 million manats ($102.8 million) in interest payments.

Taking into account operational data on the use of external borrowings for ongoing projects and principal repayments on foreign debt, Azerbaijan's external public debt stood at $4.617 billion as of July 1, 2026.

According to preliminary data, external public debt amounted to 6% of the country's projected gross domestic product (GDP) as of July 1.

Operational data also showed that domestic public debt totaled 15.982 billion manats ($9.40 billion) as of July 1, representing 12.2% of projected GDP for 2026.

The Finance Ministry also reported that Azerbaijan's state budget recorded a surplus in the first half of the year, with revenues reaching 19.179 billion manats ($11.28 billion) and expenditures totaling 16.776 billion manats ($9.87 billion), resulting in a surplus of 2.404 billion manats ($1.41 billion).

Budget revenues exceeded the forecast of 18.829 billion manats ($11.07 billion) by 350.3 million manats ($206.1 million), or 1.9%, reaching 49.7% of the annual revenue target.

Excluding transfers from the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), budget revenues totaled 12.759 billion manats ($7.51 billion), exceeding the forecast by 2.8%.

Tax revenues accounted for 8.843 billion manats ($5.20 billion), or 46.1%, of total budget revenues, while SOFAZ transfers amounted to 6.420 billion manats ($3.78 billion), or 33.5%. Customs revenues reached 3.144 billion manats ($1.85 billion), with the remainder generated from paid services by state-funded organizations, leasing of state property and other sources.

Compared with budget projections, tax revenues exceeded the target by 217.7 million manats ($128.1 million), customs revenues by 10.4 million manats ($6.1 million), income from leasing state property by 5.5 million manats ($3.2 million), and other revenues by 246.2 million manats ($144.8 million). Revenues from paid services provided by state-funded organizations fell 108.7 million manats ($63.9 million) below the forecast, while SOFAZ transfers were executed as planned.

Compared with the first half of 2025, tax revenues increased by 139 million manats ($81.8 million), customs revenues by 52.5 million manats ($30.9 million), income from leasing state property by 6.3 million manats ($3.7 million), and revenues from paid services by state-funded organizations by 38.6 million manats ($22.7 million).