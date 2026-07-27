Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign trade deals at business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Uzbekistan and Afghanistan signed a series of trade and investment agreements at a bilateral business forum in Kabul, as government officials and business leaders sought to deepen economic cooperation and expand commercial ties between the two countries.

This was reflected in the statement by the Fergana Regional Administration.

The forum was jointly organized by Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment.

More than 400 business executives, investors and representatives of government agencies and industry associations from both countries attended the event, including a delegation from Uzbekistan's Fergana Region led by Governor Khayrullo Bozorov. The meeting was also attended by representatives of the "Uzsanotqurilishmateriallari" association and other relevant agencies and organizations.

Opening the forum, Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjaev and Afghanistan's Acting Minister of Industry and Commerce Nooruddin Azizi said the event would provide a platform for expanding bilateral business cooperation, increasing trade and exports, and promoting joint industrial projects.

"The business forum will serve as an effective platform for taking bilateral business cooperation to a new level, expanding trade and exports, and implementing joint industrial cooperation projects," the organizers quoted the officials as saying.

Bozorov presented the investment potential of the Fergana Region, highlighting opportunities for industrial cooperation, joint manufacturing projects and the expansion of export-import activities. He also proposed holding a separate Uzbekistan-Afghanistan business forum in the Fergana Region with the participation of Afghan entrepreneurs.

The forum also featured business-to-business (B2B) meetings, during which companies from the two countries explored cooperation in the textile industry, agriculture, construction materials manufacturing and logistics.

"Entrepreneurs from the Fergana Region reached a number of important agreements during the negotiations," the regional administration said.

During the period of January-June 2026, construction materials worth $51.4 million were exported to the Afghan market.

Subsequently, the meeting focused on cooperation in the construction materials industry, existing opportunities in this area, the development of trade and economic relations, as well as issues related to transport and logistics, agriculture, industrial cooperation, and investment projects.

The event concluded with the signing of several agreements and commercial contracts aimed at strengthening trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

The forum reflects Uzbekistan's continued efforts to deepen economic engagement with Afghanistan through trade, investment and private-sector cooperation. Tashkent has increasingly promoted business dialogue and regional connectivity initiatives as part of its broader strategy to expand commercial links between Central and South Asia.