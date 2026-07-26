President of Malta visits Reza Deghati's photo exhibition on Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. A photo exhibition by world-renowned photographer Reza Deghati dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was presented at the Malta Biennale.

"After a busy season filled with exhibitions, conferences, interviews, and meetings across Europe and America, I am delighted to return to Azerbaijan once again. Each of these events has been another important step toward bringing the truth about Azerbaijan to the international community. As always, this journey has not been an easy one. I will certainly share with you the challenges I had to overcome at a later time," Deghati said.

According to him, it was a great honor to take part in the Malta Biennale, where, alongside more than 400 representatives of the global art community, he presented a large-scale photo exhibition in the historic center of Valletta.

"It was a particular source of pride for me that the President of the Republic of Malta, Myriam Spiteri Debono, personally visited my exhibition. The event was also attended by the Director of the Biennale, the head of the Malta Arts Council, and representatives of the media," the photographer said.

Deghati emphasized that the opportunity to present the truth about Khojaly on such a prestigious international platform and to witness the respect shown for the subject was one of the most memorable moments of his life.

"Presenting the truth about Khojaly in such an important venue and seeing the profound respect shown for this subject has been one of the most unforgettable and proudest moments of my life," he added.

