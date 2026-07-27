Azerbaijan records $2.7 billion consolidated budget surplus in 1H 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan's consolidated budget posted a surplus of 4.590 billion manats ($2.70 billion) in the first six months of 2026, as revenues totaled 24.414 billion manats ($14.36 billion) and expenditures reached 19.824 billion manats ($11.66 billion), according to the Finance Ministry.

The ministry said the consolidated budget surplus amounted to 4.590 billion manats ($2.70 billion) during the reporting period.

Within the consolidated budget, the State Social Protection Fund recorded revenues of 4.295 billion manats ($2.53 billion) and expenditures of 4.124 billion manats ($2.43 billion).

The Unemployment Insurance Fund reported revenues of 125.2 million manats ($73.7 million) and expenditures of 78.1 million manats ($45.9 million).

The Compulsory Health Insurance Fund posted revenues of 1.012 billion manats ($595.4 million) and expenditures of 1.154 billion manats ($678.6 million).

The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) recorded revenues of 8.540 billion manats ($5.02 billion) and expenditures of 6.434 billion manats ($3.79 billion).

During the reporting period, the budget of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic generated revenues of 218.4 million manats ($128.5 million), while expenditures totaled 215.7 million manats ($126.9 million).

Separately, Azerbaijan's state budget recorded a surplus of 2.404 billion manats ($1.41 billion) in the first half of 2026, with revenues totaling 19.179 billion manats ($11.28 billion) and expenditures reaching 16.776 billion manats ($9.87 billion).

State budget revenues exceeded the forecast of 18.829 billion manats ($11.07 billion) by 350.3 million manats ($206.1 million), or 1.9%, reaching 49.7% of the annual revenue target.

Excluding transfers from SOFAZ, state budget revenues amounted to 12.759 billion manats ($7.51 billion), exceeding the forecast by 2.8%.

Tax revenues accounted for 8.843 billion manats ($5.20 billion), or 46.1%, of total budget revenues. Transfers from SOFAZ totaled 6.420 billion manats ($3.78 billion), or 33.5%, while customs revenues reached 3.144 billion manats ($1.85 billion), or 16.4%. The remaining revenues came from paid services provided by state-funded organizations, leasing of state property, and other sources.

Compared with budget projections, tax revenues exceeded the target by 217.7 million manats ($128.1 million), customs revenues by 10.4 million manats ($6.1 million), income from leasing state property by 5.5 million manats ($3.2 million), and other revenues by 246.2 million manats ($144.8 million). Revenues from paid services provided by state-funded organizations fell 108.7 million manats ($63.9 million) below the forecast, while SOFAZ transfers were executed as planned.

Compared with the first half of 2025, tax revenues increased by 139 million manats ($81.8 million), customs revenues by 52.5 million manats ($30.9 million), income from leasing state property by 6.3 million manats ($3.7 million), and revenues from paid services provided by state-funded organizations by 38.6 million manats ($22.7 million).