Turkmenistan, Maldives discuss transport, tourism cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Turkmenistan and the Maldives have discussed expanding cooperation in transport, tourism and trade during a meeting between senior diplomats.

The development was reflected in a press release published by Turkmenistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting between Turkmenistan's Ambassador to the Maldives Shalar Geldynazarov and Maldivian Foreign Minister Iru Fathimath Adam in Malé.

According to the ministry, the sides reviewed prospects for cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Particular attention was paid to the potential for collaboration in transport, communications and tourism, while the importance of coordination within international organizations was also highlighted.

The two countries also agreed to maintain regular contacts between their foreign ministries to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has recently intensified diplomatic engagement with island states in the Indian Ocean as part of its broader strategy to diversify international economic partnerships beyond its traditional regional markets. Alongside political dialogue, Ashgabat has increasingly focused on practical cooperation in tourism, transport connectivity, trade and logistics, viewing these sectors as new drivers of bilateral relations.

The approach has become particularly visible this year. In April, Turkmenistan and Seychelles discussed expanding cooperation in tourism, transport, textiles, agriculture and trade during high-level meetings in Ashgabat, while also exploring opportunities for business forums, closer ties between chambers of commerce and stronger coordination within the United Nations. Similar priorities are now emerging in Turkmenistan's dialogue with the Maldives, reflecting the country's broader efforts to build economic and diplomatic partnerships across the Indian Ocean region.