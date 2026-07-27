Azerbaijan appoints new consul general in Kars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. A new Consul General of Azerbaijan has been appointed to the city of Kars, Türkiye.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the relevant decree. The document text was published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Goshgar Zeynalov has been appointed Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars.

Under another decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Zamin Aliyev has been recalled from the post of Consul General of Azerbaijan in Kars.