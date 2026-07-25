Kazakhstan, Russia to continue developing North-South transport corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kazakhstan and Russia will continue to prioritize the development of the International North-South Transport Corridor, where freight traffic continues to grow, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev made the remarks while addressing the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

The president said transport connectivity has become increasingly important under current international conditions. "This is a key factor in the global competitiveness of our countries amid today's highly complex geopolitical environment. Together, we are addressing all the challenges in this area, consistently developing infrastructure and strengthening our transit potential," Tokayev said.

He noted that the International North-South Transport Corridor remains one of the key joint projects. "Great attention is being paid to the development of the North-South Corridor, which also recorded growth in freight traffic last year," he said.

Tokayev also highlighted the Western Europe-Western China corridor as another important transport route. "Another important route is the Western Europe-Western China corridor. The reconstruction of the Aktobe-Ulgaysyn highway will double its capacity," the Kazakh president said.

According to Tokayev, further development of transport corridors and infrastructure modernization will strengthen the transit potential of both countries and expand economic cooperation.