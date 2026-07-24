Azerbaijan Minister of Defense extends condolences to Pakistani side

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has conveyed his condolences to the Chief of Army Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan – Chief of Defense Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, the Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense said.

The condolence letter says: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the attack carried out with an explosives-laden vehicle against a security forces checkpoint in the Tank district of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which claimed the lives of 14 people, including 12 military personnel, and injured 24 others.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families. I also pray for the swift and full recovery of those who were injured.

May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."