Tokayev says Kazakh 1st nuclear power plant to strengthen ties with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant will become not only an energy project but also a long-term initiative that will strengthen ties between Kazakhstan and Russia, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the Kremlin press service, Tokayev made the remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

"I have been informed that field work at the site near Lake Balkhash is nearing completion. This project is not only about generating a new type of energy in Kazakhstan. It is a project that will bring our countries closer together and, most importantly, strengthen ties between the peoples of our two countries, especially the younger generation," Tokayev said.

He noted that training national specialists would be a key component of the cooperation.

"We are discussing the training of technical specialists with Russia's assistance, developing our own Kazakh workforce that will later be capable of working in this highly complex field of the nuclear industry," the president said.

Tokayev also highlighted the successful cooperation between the two countries in the space sector and praised the work of regional authorities in implementing joint projects.

"As for space, it remains a traditional area of mutual cooperation. We are working actively together. A joint launch has taken place, and our respective agencies maintain close cooperation. There are no serious issues, and I would also like to acknowledge the constructive work of the relevant Russian agency," he added.