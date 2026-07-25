Silkway CA signs EPC deal for Uzbekistan logistics hub expansion

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Silkway CA, a joint venture between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, has signed an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract with China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) for the second phase of a multifunctional logistics center in Uzbekistan's Tashkent region.

This was reflected in the statement by the PTC Holding.

"The first phase of construction of the logistics center began in March 2026. It includes the development of railway infrastructure, a container terminal and warehouse facilities." the holding said.

The second phase of the project envisages construction of modern warehouse facilities with a combined area of approximately 60,000 square meters.

According to the project details, the new facilities will include a 41,472-square-meter Class A+ warehouse and an 18,432-square-meter multi-chamber refrigerated warehouse.

The cold storage complex will feature a multi-zone temperature control system capable of simultaneously supporting different storage conditions, ranging from deep freezing to short-term refrigeration. It will also incorporate automated inventory management and product sorting based on arrival dates.

Construction of the logistics center's first phase began in March 2026 and includes the development of railway infrastructure, a container terminal and additional warehouse facilities.

Both phases are being carried out by CRCEG as the project's general contractor, a move expected to ensure continuity in engineering solutions and construction standards. Major construction works are scheduled for completion in 2027.

The logistics center is being built on a 159.4-hectare site in the Yangiyul district of the Tashkent region.

The Silkway Central Asia project is being implemented under intergovernmental cooperation between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan and follows agreements reached by the presidents of the two countries.

The project is being developed by Silkway CA LLC, a joint venture established in March 2025 by Kazakhstan's PTC Holding and Uzbekiston Temir Yollari.

Once completed, the facility will become part of PTC Holding's regional logistics network, which already includes the Dostyk TransTerminal on the Kazakhstan-China border and the Poti TransTerminal at Georgia's Black Sea port of Poti.

The Tashkent logistics center will strengthen Uzbekistan's position as a regional freight and distribution hub by expanding high-quality warehousing and intermodal handling capacity. The addition of nearly 60,000 square meters of new storage space, combined with rail and container terminal infrastructure developed during the first phase, is expected to improve cargo flows along transport corridors linking China, Central Asia, the Caucasus and the Black Sea. The project also reflects growing regional cooperation among Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and China in developing logistics infrastructure aimed at supporting trade diversification and more resilient supply chains.