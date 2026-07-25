Kazakhstan, Russia continue expanding trade, investment ties, Tokayev says

Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Kazakhstan and Russia continue to expand bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the press service of the President of Kazakhstan, Tokayev made the remarks at the 22nd Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

Tokayev said that practical cooperation between the regions gives bilateral relations concrete substance.

"Relations between our countries have reached an unprecedentedly high level. This is the result of the great efforts made by the heads of state, governments, regional authorities and, of course, the parliaments of both countries," he said.

The president noted that documents signed during recent state visits had laid a new foundation for further cooperation.

"Russia is a major trading partner of Kazakhstan. Bilateral trade approached $28 billion last year. Thanks to our joint efforts, this figure continues to grow steadily: during the first five months of this year, mutual trade increased by almost 10%," Tokayev said.

He added that Russia remains one of the key investors in Kazakhstan's economy.

"Over the past 20 years, Russia has invested more than $30 billion in our country's economy. In the first quarter of this year, the inflow of Russian investment increased by 45%," he noted.

Tokayev said that more than 20,000 companies with Russian participation are currently operating in Kazakhstan, while Kazakh investment in the Russian economy has exceeded $9 billion.

The president also highlighted industrial cooperation.

"Our countries have built up a broad portfolio of 177 major projects worth more than $52 billion. Of these, 122 have already been implemented, creating more than 30,000 jobs," Tokayev said.