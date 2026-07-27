SCO-2026 Media and Think Tank Forum concludes in Bishkek (PHOTO)

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 27. The main events of the SCO-2026 Media and Think Tank Forum began concluded at the Ala-Archa State Residence, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The forum participants were discussing issues related to the development of information cooperation, strengthening interaction between media outlets and think tanks, as well as current trends in the evolution of the global media landscape.

The event was organized by Kyrgyzstan’s national information agency Kabar and China’s Xinhua News Agency.

Speaking at the event, Head of the Information Policy Service of the Kyrgyz Presidential Administration Dayyrbek Orunbekov said that Bishkek is hosting the 2026 Media and Think Tank Forum of the SCO, which will mark an important stage in strengthening information security, developing intellectual cooperation and expanding interaction among member states.

Orunbekov noted that the modern world has entered an era where information and technology play a decisive role, while the rapid spread of data has significantly increased the responsibility of media outlets and the expert community.

According to him, information today is one of the most powerful tools influencing public opinion and the future of states. In this regard, he stressed the importance of combining the in-depth analytical approach of research institutions with the speed, accuracy and objectivity of journalism.

"I am convinced that joint work between analysts and media representatives will serve as a reliable safeguard against information manipulation and the spread of unreliable data, while the public will receive only verified facts," Orunbekov said.

He also stated that Kyrgyzstan remains committed to the principles of openness, mutual respect and constructive dialogue, and intends to further develop information, cultural, humanitarian, trade and economic ties within the SCO framework.

According to the head of the Information Policy Service, objective journalism and professional analysis help communicate to the global audience the importance of major infrastructure, transport and investment projects implemented by SCO countries.

Orunbekov expressed confidence that the current forum would serve as a platform for exchanging new ideas, implementing creative initiatives and developing joint approaches to further cooperation. He noted that Bishkek has brought together leading media representatives, prominent journalists and analysts from SCO countries.

Concluding his remarks, he stressed that every proposal and initiative put forward by forum participants would contribute to further strengthening cooperation within the organisation and bring it to a new level.

In turn Director of Kyrgyzstan’s national information agency Kabar, Mederbek Shermetaliev noted that the Media Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will open new opportunities for partnership.

"Kyrgyzstan is chairing the SCO in the year marking the organisation’s 25th anniversary. This is not only a great honour and a significant responsibility for the country, but also a historic opportunity to give new momentum to the development of the SCO’s key principles and values," Shermetaliev said.

According to him, the current forum is one of the key events within Kyrgyzstan’s SCO chairmanship. The participation of around 250 representatives from 26 SCO member and partner states demonstrates the countries’ commitment to strengthening information, analytical and humanitarian cooperation.

"I am convinced that this forum will become an important platform for developing new ideas, strengthening strategic partnership and making a significant contribution to the sustainable development of our entire region," Shermetaliev said.

The head of Kabar emphasised that the modern world is changing rapidly, while the development of digital technologies has significantly simplified information exchange. At the same time, he noted that new challenges have emerged, including the spread of disinformation, information manipulation, cybersecurity threats and external influence on public opinion.

Under these conditions, responsible journalism, professional analysis and information policies based on reliable facts are becoming key factors in strengthening trust between states, he said.

Shermetaliev stressed that SCO countries should not only develop transport and economic ties but also consistently expand intellectual, information and humanitarian cooperation. He highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue between think tanks, conducting joint research, training young experts and developing professional exchanges among media representatives.

He also said that Kabar is ready to provide comprehensive support for initiatives aimed at advancing information cooperation.

"We are interested in developing new mechanisms for interaction in the information space of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries aimed at strengthening mutual trust, countering the spread of false information and ensuring an objective, balanced exchange of information," the agency’s director said.

Shermetaliev noted that under the leadership of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the country is consistently implementing reforms aimed at digitalising public administration, increasing information openness, improving government interaction with society and developing modern communication policies.

According to him, in the digital era, information has ceased to be merely a source of news and has become a strong bridge of trust between the state and society. At the same time, rapid technological development requires greater responsibility, forward-looking decisions and coordinated joint action.

Concluding his remarks, the director of Kabar stressed that the forum is not simply a platform for exchanging views, but an opportunity to jointly shape the future.

"Trust begins with information. Trust is strengthened through dialogue. And only dialogue based on equal partnership can ensure sustainable development. The Kabar news agency reaffirms its readiness to continue contributing to the expansion of information and humanitarian cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," Shermetaliev said.

President of the Central Asian International Chamber of Commerce (CAICC), Maksat Chakiev, has proposed to establish SCO International Trade and Investment Chamber.

Speaking before the forum participants, he emphasized that in the conditions of modern global challenges, political trust should find a practical reflection in effective economic mechanisms that stimulate the development of trade, investment activity and transport interconnection.

According to Chakiev, the world economy is experiencing a period of increased instability - logistics chains are broken, trade barriers are strengthened, and the usual routes are becoming less reliable. In such conditions, it is the trust between the countries that acquires the key importance for sustainable economic development.

One of the proposals of the head of the Central Asian International Chamber of Commerce was the creation of the Central Economic Space, which will unite transport corridors, production chains, energy infrastructure, and financial mechanisms of the states of the region and partner countries.

In addition, Chakiev took the initiative to form the International Trade and Investment Chamber of the SCO. In his opinion, such a structure will be able to unite national and regional chambers of commerce, business associations, and companies of states — members of the organization, becoming a permanent platform for the coordination of trade, economic, and investment cooperation.

"The SCO International Chamber of Commerce should become a practical and operational platform that will facilitate the interaction of the business community and the implementation of joint economic projects," Chakiev noted.

He also reported that the Central Asian International Chamber of Commerce is ready to initiate the creation of such a permanent cooperation mechanism.