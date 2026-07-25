Uzbekistan, Russia form group for nuclear plant project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Uzbekistan and Russia agreed to establish a joint working group to coordinate the review of project documentation for the integrated nuclear power plant under construction in Uzbekistan's Jizzakh region.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbekistan's Atomic Energy Agency (Uzatom).

The agreement was reached during a working visit by a delegation from Uzatom and the Directorate for Nuclear Power Plant Construction to Moscow on July 22–23.

Uzbek side held talks with Dmitry Volkov, Rosatom's director for capital construction, and representatives of the Russian state corporation's Industry Center for Capital Construction, focusing on the organization of technical reviews for the project's design documentation.

The sides discussed procedures for conducting expert assessments of project documentation and measures to support the development of Uzbekistan's domestic expertise in nuclear construction.

As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to establish a joint working group that will coordinate cooperation between the Uzbek and Russian sides and facilitate the timely completion of technical reviews required for the project.

During the visit, the Uzbek delegation also met with the leadership of the Association of Organizations of the Nuclear Construction Industry to discuss cooperation with member companies operating in Uzbekistan.

Separately, Uzbek side held talks with representatives of Hungary's MVM EGI Zrt. as part of bilateral agreements between Uzbekistan and Hungary on nuclear energy cooperation. The discussions identified the next steps for resolving technical issues related to the construction of dry cooling towers for the nuclear power plant.

"The working group will ensure coordination between the Uzbek and Russian sides and facilitate the prompt resolution of issues related to obtaining the necessary expert approvals," Uzatom said.

The meetings marked another step in advancing the integrated nuclear power plant project in the Jizzakh region, with the parties focusing on accelerating technical coordination, strengthening international cooperation and supporting the project's implementation.