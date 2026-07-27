Ashgabat hosts Turkmen-Uzbek business forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. A Turkmen-Uzbek business forum has opened in Ashgabat, bringing together government officials and business representatives to discuss new cooperation projects.

This was reported in a press release issued by the press service of the Turkmen government on July 27.

According to the report, the forum opened at the Conference Hall of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan, where Deputy Chairman of the Chamber Azat Nazarov and Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ravshanbek Alimov addressed participants. They highlighted the strong potential for further expanding bilateral economic cooperation.

The program includes a sectoral session focused on cooperation in the construction and industrial sectors, with representatives of relevant ministries and agencies from both countries joined by leading Uzbek manufacturers of construction materials and industrial equipment, the report says.

According to the press service, the business program will conclude with B2B and G2B meetings aimed at facilitating new contracts between public institutions and private companies from Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

To note, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan have significantly intensified bilateral engagement in recent weeks. In mid-July, Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov held talks in Ashgabat alongside another round of political consultations. The sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their strategic partnership, approved a cooperation program between the two foreign ministries for 2027-2028, and agreed to expand collaboration in trade, transport, logistics, energy, agriculture, and the digital economy.

Practical cooperation has also accelerated in the transport sector. In late July, the Turkmenbashi International Seaport launched pilot cargo transit operations under the electronic eTIR system along the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan route, marking another step toward the digitalization of regional freight transport and more efficient cross-border transit. Earlier, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev discussed new joint initiatives, including the creation of a Turkmen-Uzbek industrial and technological belt, the development of a cross-border transport and logistics hub, and the establishment of the Turkmenistan-Uzbekistan Supreme Council.

Overall, Ashgabat and Tashkent have continued to deepen practical cooperation in recent months, with a particular focus on industrial cooperation, cross-border infrastructure, trade expansion, and joint transport, logistics, and energy projects. Against this backdrop, Turkmen-Uzbek relations have emerged as one of the fastest-growing bilateral partnerships in Central Asia.