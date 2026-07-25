Azerbaijan notches up almost 23-fold growth in wind power output for 1H2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. Wind energy production in Azerbaijan grew by nearly 23 times from January through June 2026.

This is reflected in the report released by the State Statistical Committee.

According to the report, in the mentioned period, Azerbaijan produced 499.9 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, reflecting a rise of 478.1 million kWh, or 22.9 times, compared to the same period in 2025.

Meanwhile, during the first half of the current year, the country's solar power plants produced 256.4 million kWh of electricity, which is a year-on-year decrease of 2.1 million kWh or 0.8%.

In addition, 9.4 billion kWh of electricity was produced at the local thermal power plants (TPPs) in the first half of this year, down 969.7 million kWh or 9.3% compared to the same period last year.

During the reporting period, 1.874 billion kWh of electricity was produced at hydropower plants (HPS) in Azerbaijan, which is an increase of 31 million kWh or 1.7% year-on-year.

Overall, the electricity, gas, and steam production, distribution, and supply sector generated output worth 1.8 billion manat ($1.06 billion) and provided services.

The volume of output produced in the water supply, water treatment, and wastewater treatment sector amounted to 318 million manat ($187.09 million).

Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects to increase electricity production and diversify its energy system. In particular, the development of renewable energy sources is one of the main priorities of the country’s energy strategy. The country is currently carrying out major investment projects to build solar and wind power plants in partnership with bp, Masdar, ACWA Power, China Gezhouba Group Overseas Investment, SOCAR Green, and other partners. As a result of these projects, Azerbaijan’s energy balance will be augmented by thousands of megawatts of new generating capacity in the coming years, which will reduce domestic demand for natural gas and increase gas exports.

According to Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, the implementation of these projects is expected to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the country’s energy mix to approximately 43% by 2035.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan is implementing strategic projects aimed at establishing a new energy and investment platform between Central Asia and neighboring regions. According to him, one of the key initiatives is the Central Asia–Azerbaijan Green Energy Corridor project.

"The creation of the Trans-Caspian Energy Corridor, which will connect the power grids of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, is part of our countries’ strategic vision. This project also opens up broad opportunities for the development of the Middle Corridor, which, via the Caspian Sea, will serve as a green energy bridge between Europe, Asia, and China," Parviz Shahbazov emphasized.

According to the minister, the Green Corridor Alliance joint venture, based in Baku, is already operational and is coordinating the preparation of feasibility studies funded by the Asian Development Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

In addition, work is actively continuing on the "Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe" project, as well as on the Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe and Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye–Bulgaria energy interconnectors.

Parviz Shahbazov stated that "green energy corridors are shaping the geo-economic map of the future," and noted that these initiatives will contribute not only to energy exports but also to the development of digital connectivity, fiber-optic infrastructure, and regional economic cooperation.

Javid Abdullayev, Director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy under the Ministry of Energy, stated in an exclusive interview with Trend that the country is playing an increasingly important role in establishing a "green energy bridge" between Europe and Central Asia.

"Azerbaijan is no longer just an exporter of energy resources, but also one of the initiators of regional energy links and green energy corridors. The wind and solar energy projects currently underway will not only strengthen the country’s energy security but also significantly increase its export potential in the field of electricity," Javid Abdullayev emphasized.

According to him, the Caspian Sea’s enormous wind energy potential, the construction of new power transmission lines, and initiatives such as the "Caspian Sea–Black Sea–Europe" green energy corridor will further strengthen Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security. "Green energy projects will not only bring the country additional export revenues but will also allow us to optimize the domestic energy balance, reduce natural gas consumption, and redirect more gas to foreign markets," he added.