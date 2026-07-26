Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.7 manat ($75.76), or 0.2%, this week.
According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold grew by 73.29 manat ($43), or 1.1%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,917 manat ($4,070).
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The price of one troy ounce of gold
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July 13
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6,897.8 manat ($4,057.53)
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July 20
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6,835 manat ($4,020)
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July 14
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6,836.5 manat ($4,021.47)
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July 21
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6,884 manat ($4,050)
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July 15
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6,861.2 manat ($4,036)
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July 22
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7,015 manat ($4,130)
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July 16
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6,856.9 manat ($4,033.47)
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July 23
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7,008 manat ($4,120)
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July 17
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6,768.9 manat ($3,981.71)
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July 24
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6,845 manat ($4,030)
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Average price per week
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6,844.3 manat ($4,026.06)
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Average price per week
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6,917 manat ($4,070)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.6 manat ($0.3), or 0.7%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 1.56 manat ($0.92), or 1.6%, compared to last week, standing at 99 manat ($58).
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The price of one troy ounce of silver
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July 13
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98.9 manat ($58.18)
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July 20
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96.77 manat ($56.92)
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July 14
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98.3 manat ($57.82)
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July 21
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98.4 manat ($57.88)
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July 15
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99.5 manat ($58.53)
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July 22
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101.45 manat ($59.68)
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July 16
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97.1 manat ($57.12)
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July 23
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101.4 manat ($59.65)
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July 17
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93.8 manat ($55.18)
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July 24
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97.4 manat ($57.29)
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Average price per week
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97.5 manat ($57.35)
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Average price per week
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99 manat ($58)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 21.36 manat ($12.56), or 0.8%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 0.99 manat ($0.58), or 0.04%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,759 manat ($1,620).
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The price of one troy ounce of platinum
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July 13
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2,726.6 manat ($1,603.88)
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July 20
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2,715 manat ($1,600)
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July 14
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2,734.5 manat ($1,608.53)
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July 21
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2,742 manat ($1,610)
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July 15
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2,784.9 manat ($1,638.18)
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July 22
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2,828 manat ($1,663)
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July 16
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2,834.5 manat ($1,667.35)
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July 23
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2,815 manat ($1,656)
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July 17
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2,721.2 manat ($1,600.71)
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July 24
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2,694 manat ($1,580)
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Average price per week
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2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71)
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Average price per week
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2,759 manat ($1,620)
Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 21.7 manat ($12.7), or 1%.
The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium dipped by 1.9 manat ($1.1), or 0.1%, compared to last week, reaching 2,169 manat ($1,280).
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The price of one troy ounce of palladium
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July 13
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2,129.6 manat ($1,252.71)
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July 20
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2,131 manat ($1,250)
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July 14
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2,155.2 manat ($1,267.76)
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July 21
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2,158 manat ($1,270)
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July 15
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2,223.4 manat ($1,307.88)
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July 22
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2,223 manat ($1,307)
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July 16
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2,227.8 manat ($1,310.47)
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July 23
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2,211 manat ($1,300)
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July 17
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2,117.97 manat ($1,245.86)
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July 24
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2,110 manat ($1,240)
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Average price per week
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2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94)
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Average price per week
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2,169 manat ($1,280)