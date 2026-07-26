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Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy News 26 July 2026 08:00 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Economic Journalist Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.7 manat ($75.76), or 0.2%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold grew by 73.29 manat ($43), or 1.1%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,917 manat ($4,070).

The price of one troy ounce of gold

July 13

6,897.8 manat ($4,057.53)

July 20

6,835 manat ($4,020)

July 14

6,836.5 manat ($4,021.47)

July 21

6,884 manat ($4,050)

July 15

6,861.2 manat ($4,036)

July 22

7,015 manat ($4,130)

July 16

6,856.9 manat ($4,033.47)

July 23

7,008 manat ($4,120)

July 17

6,768.9 manat ($3,981.71)

July 24

6,845 manat ($4,030)

Average price per week

6,844.3 manat ($4,026.06)

Average price per week

6,917 manat ($4,070)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.6 manat ($0.3), or 0.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 1.56 manat ($0.92), or 1.6%, compared to last week, standing at 99 manat ($58).

The price of one troy ounce of silver

July 13

98.9 manat ($58.18)

July 20

96.77 manat ($56.92)

July 14

98.3 manat ($57.82)

July 21

98.4 manat ($57.88)

July 15

99.5 manat ($58.53)

July 22

101.45 manat ($59.68)

July 16

97.1 manat ($57.12)

July 23

101.4 manat ($59.65)

July 17

93.8 manat ($55.18)

July 24

97.4 manat ($57.29)

Average price per week

97.5 manat ($57.35)

Average price per week

99 manat ($58)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 21.36 manat ($12.56), or 0.8%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 0.99 manat ($0.58), or 0.04%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,759 manat ($1,620).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum

July 13

2,726.6 manat ($1,603.88)

July 20

2,715 manat ($1,600)

July 14

2,734.5 manat ($1,608.53)

July 21

2,742 manat ($1,610)

July 15

2,784.9 manat ($1,638.18)

July 22

2,828 manat ($1,663)

July 16

2,834.5 manat ($1,667.35)

July 23

2,815 manat ($1,656)

July 17

2,721.2 manat ($1,600.71)

July 24

2,694 manat ($1,580)

Average price per week

2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71)

Average price per week

2,759 manat ($1,620)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 21.7 manat ($12.7), or 1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium dipped by 1.9 manat ($1.1), or 0.1%, compared to last week, reaching 2,169 manat ($1,280).

The price of one troy ounce of palladium

July 13

2,129.6 manat ($1,252.71)

July 20

2,131 manat ($1,250)

July 14

2,155.2 manat ($1,267.76)

July 21

2,158 manat ($1,270)

July 15

2,223.4 manat ($1,307.88)

July 22

2,223 manat ($1,307)

July 16

2,227.8 manat ($1,310.47)

July 23

2,211 manat ($1,300)

July 17

2,117.97 manat ($1,245.86)

July 24

2,110 manat ($1,240)

Average price per week

2,170.8 manat ($1,276.94)

Average price per week

2,169 manat ($1,280)

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