Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. The price of one troy ounce (31.1 grams) of gold in Azerbaijan increased by 10.7 manat ($75.76), or 0.2%, this week.

According to Trend's calculations based on data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), the average weekly price per troy ounce of gold grew by 73.29 manat ($43), or 1.1%, compared to last week, coming in at 6,917 manat ($4,070).

The price of one troy ounce of gold July 13 6,897.8 manat ($4,057.53) July 20 6,835 manat ($4,020) July 14 6,836.5 manat ($4,021.47) July 21 6,884 manat ($4,050) July 15 6,861.2 manat ($4,036) July 22 7,015 manat ($4,130) July 16 6,856.9 manat ($4,033.47) July 23 7,008 manat ($4,120) July 17 6,768.9 manat ($3,981.71) July 24 6,845 manat ($4,030) Average price per week 6,844.3 manat ($4,026.06) Average price per week 6,917 manat ($4,070)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of silver in Azerbaijan went up by 0.6 manat ($0.3), or 0.7%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of silver rose by 1.56 manat ($0.92), or 1.6%, compared to last week, standing at 99 manat ($58).

The price of one troy ounce of silver July 13 98.9 manat ($58.18) July 20 96.77 manat ($56.92) July 14 98.3 manat ($57.82) July 21 98.4 manat ($57.88) July 15 99.5 manat ($58.53) July 22 101.45 manat ($59.68) July 16 97.1 manat ($57.12) July 23 101.4 manat ($59.65) July 17 93.8 manat ($55.18) July 24 97.4 manat ($57.29) Average price per week 97.5 manat ($57.35) Average price per week 99 manat ($58)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan dropped by 21.36 manat ($12.56), or 0.8%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of platinum went down by 0.99 manat ($0.58), or 0.04%, compared to last week, amounting to 2,759 manat ($1,620).

The price of one troy ounce of platinum July 13 2,726.6 manat ($1,603.88) July 20 2,715 manat ($1,600) July 14 2,734.5 manat ($1,608.53) July 21 2,742 manat ($1,610) July 15 2,784.9 manat ($1,638.18) July 22 2,828 manat ($1,663) July 16 2,834.5 manat ($1,667.35) July 23 2,815 manat ($1,656) July 17 2,721.2 manat ($1,600.71) July 24 2,694 manat ($1,580) Average price per week 2,760.3 manat ($1,623.71) Average price per week 2,759 manat ($1,620)

Over the past week, the price of one troy ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan fell by 21.7 manat ($12.7), or 1%.

The average weekly price per troy ounce of palladium dipped by 1.9 manat ($1.1), or 0.1%, compared to last week, reaching 2,169 manat ($1,280).