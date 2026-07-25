Kazakhstan develops rules for strategic digital mining to boost assets sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of Kazakhstan has developed the Rules for Strategic Digital Mining, which were approved by a government resolution, the ministry announced.

The new mechanism is aimed at creating additional incentives for large investment projects in digital mining, improving the sector’s investment appeal and further developing the digital assets industry in Kazakhstan.

As reported, participation in the strategic digital mining program will be voluntary. Only digital mining entities that meet the requirements established by the rules and submit the relevant application will be eligible to obtain strategic digital miner status.

To ensure transparency and objectivity, applications will be reviewed by a commission under the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, with the participation of representatives of relevant government bodies. The decision to grant strategic digital miner status will be made following a comprehensive review of the submitted materials.

Companies that receive strategic digital miner status will be able to conclude direct electricity purchase agreements with power-generating organizations for a period of up to 10 years. The electricity price under such agreements will not exceed the maximum tariff established by Kazakhstan's legislation.

At the same time, program participants will contribute 10% of digital assets remaining after accounting for electricity purchase and transmission costs to the National Strategic Crypto Reserve, in accordance with the procedure established by the rules.

The formation of the National Strategic Crypto Reserve will be carried out without the use of budget funds. The reserve will be replenished exclusively through the voluntary participation of strategic digital miners, allowing the state to create a strategic stockpile of digital assets.

"We are consistently developing Kazakhstan as a competitive and investment-attractive jurisdiction for digital assets. The institution of strategic digital mining is another step in this direction," the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development said.

The new mechanism is expected to contribute to attracting investment, expanding digital infrastructure and strengthening Kazakhstan's position in the global digital assets market.