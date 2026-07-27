SCO Media Forum to open new partnership opportunities - Kabar chief

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 27. The Media Forum of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) will open new opportunities for partnership, Director of Kyrgyzstan’s national information agency Kabar, Mederbek Shermetaliev said, Trend’s special correspondent reports.

He made the remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2026 SCO Media and Think Tank Forum in Bishkek.

"Kyrgyzstan is chairing the SCO in the year marking the organisation’s 25th anniversary. This is not only a great honour and a significant responsibility for the country, but also a historic opportunity to give new momentum to the development of the SCO’s key principles and values," Shermetaliev said.

According to him, the current forum is one of the key events within Kyrgyzstan’s SCO chairmanship. The participation of around 250 representatives from 26 SCO member and partner states demonstrates the countries’ commitment to strengthening information, analytical and humanitarian cooperation.

"I am convinced that this forum will become an important platform for developing new ideas, strengthening strategic partnership and making a significant contribution to the sustainable development of our entire region," Shermetaliev said.

The head of Kabar emphasised that the modern world is changing rapidly, while the development of digital technologies has significantly simplified information exchange. At the same time, he noted that new challenges have emerged, including the spread of disinformation, information manipulation, cybersecurity threats and external influence on public opinion.

Under these conditions, responsible journalism, professional analysis and information policies based on reliable facts are becoming key factors in strengthening trust between states, he said.

Shermetaliev stressed that SCO countries should not only develop transport and economic ties but also consistently expand intellectual, information and humanitarian cooperation. He highlighted the importance of maintaining dialogue between think tanks, conducting joint research, training young experts and developing professional exchanges among media representatives.

He also said that Kabar is ready to provide comprehensive support for initiatives aimed at advancing information cooperation.

"We are interested in developing new mechanisms for interaction in the information space of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation countries aimed at strengthening mutual trust, countering the spread of false information and ensuring an objective, balanced exchange of information," the agency’s director said.

Shermetaliev noted that under the leadership of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, the country is consistently implementing reforms aimed at digitalising public administration, increasing information openness, improving government interaction with society and developing modern communication policies.

According to him, in the digital era, information has ceased to be merely a source of news and has become a strong bridge of trust between the state and society. At the same time, rapid technological development requires greater responsibility, forward-looking decisions and coordinated joint action.

Concluding his remarks, the director of Kabar stressed that the forum is not simply a platform for exchanging views, but an opportunity to jointly shape the future.

"Trust begins with information. Trust is strengthened through dialogue. And only dialogue based on equal partnership can ensure sustainable development. The Kabar news agency reaffirms its readiness to continue contributing to the expansion of information and humanitarian cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," Shermetaliev said.