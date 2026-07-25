Tokayev calls for freezing Russia-Ukraine conflict and resuming peace talks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine should be frozen and negotiations resumed on the basis of the "Istanbul Formula 2.0," President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the Kremlin press service, Tokayev made the remarks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the 22nd Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk.

Tokayev said he had received messages from Europe and the United States regarding the conflict. "I will not hide the fact that I have been receiving many signals from Europe and the United States concerning the current situation surrounding the conflict between Ukraine and Russia," he said.

The Kazakh president suggested that resuming negotiations could be one possible way forward. "Perhaps the time has come to freeze this conflict and return to the 'Istanbul Formula 2.0,' where significant progress had already been achieved. Then, naturally, with guarantees from the major powers, including Russia, we could move toward the long-awaited peace," Tokayev said.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan does not see itself as a mediator in efforts to resolve the conflict.