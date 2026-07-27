Azerbaijan's non-oil and gas budget revenues rise 6.8%

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. Azerbaijan's state budget revenues from the non-oil and gas sector totaled 10.981 billion manats ($6.46 billion) in January-June 2026, according to the Finance Ministry.

The figure was 329.1 million manats ($193.6 million), or 3.1%, above the forecast and 703.8 million manats ($413.9 million), or 6.8%, higher than in the same period of 2025.

Non-oil and gas revenues accounted for 57.3% of total state budget revenues in January-June 2026, up 5.4 percentage points compared with the same period a year earlier.

Tax revenues accounted for the largest share of non-oil and gas budget receipts, totaling 7.065 billion manats ($4.16 billion), or 64.3%. Customs revenues amounted to 3.144 billion manats ($1.85 billion), or 28.6%.

Revenues from paid services provided by state-funded organizations totaled 350.7 million manats ($206.3 million), or 3.2%, while other revenues amounted to 394 million manats ($231.8 million), or 3.6%. Income from leasing state property reached 28.2 million manats ($16.6 million), or 0.3%.

Finance Minister Sahil Babayev said during a parliamentary discussion of the draft law on the execution of Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget that reforms implemented in recent years have supported sustainable growth of the non-oil sector.

He said that during the reporting period, GDP generated by the non-oil and gas sector amounted to 92.3 billion manats ($54.3 billion), accounting for 71.5% of total GDP and representing real growth of 2.7% compared with the previous year.

Babayev added that the share of non-oil revenues in the consolidated budget increased to 55.2%, while the share of non-oil taxes reached 25%. He noted that the share of non-oil revenues in total state budget revenues has increased from 43.3% to 52% over the past five years, and the government plans to raise the figure to 57.4% in the 2026 state budget.

"The dynamics of these indicators show that the development of the non-oil sector and reducing the state's dependence on oil revenues remain among the government's key priorities. Measures to increase non-oil revenues and diversify their sources are being implemented continuously, and the issue remains under constant monitoring," Babayev said.